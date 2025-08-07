Jharkhand Congress demands Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, tribal university in his name

RANCHI: The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Thursday demanded that former chief minister Shibu Soren be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, a tribal university be established in his name, and his residence be declared a heritage site.

The party held a condolence meet at its state headquarters here and paid tributes to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.

The Congress members, including the state president, ministers, legislators and former ministers, recalled his contributions to Jharkhand and pledged to fulfill his dreams for the state.

"The contributions and sacrifices made by Shibu Soren ji for Jharkhand are unforgettable. Therefore, we have written to our two Members of Parliament to request the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him," Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh told reporters after the condolence meet.