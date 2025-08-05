'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren cremated at Nemra village with full State honours

RANCHI: Jharkhand's iconic leader Shibu Soren, affectionately known as 'Dishom Guru', was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Nemra in Ramgarh.
His son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, performed the last rites, where Shibu Soren's mortal remains were immersed in the ‘Panchtatva’. A massive crowd gathered at Nemra to bid farewell to the veteran politician, with emotions running high as people paid their respects.
The village was overwhelmed with grief as people struggled to come to terms with the loss of their beloved leader. Traditional rituals were performed before the cremation, and villagers showered flowers on the funeral procession.
The road from Jharkhand Assembly to Nemra was lined with people waiting to catch a glimpse of Shibu Soren for the last time.
The funeral procession moved through the narrow lanes of the village, accompanied by chants of “Shibu Soren Amar Rahe” (Long live Shibu Soren).
Several prominent leaders from across the country attended the funeral, including the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who reached Nemra by road from Ranchi Airport.
Union Minister Annapurna Devi and former Union Minister Arjun Munda also attended the cremation of the Guruji.
As the news of his passing spread, people from all walks of life gathered to bid farewell to the veteran politician. The atmosphere was somber, with many in tears, as they paid their respects to a leader who had dedicated his life to the welfare of the tribal community.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Founding Patron and Dishom Guru Shibu Soren passed away early in the morning on Monday.
He breathed his last in Delhi's Gangaram Hospital, where he was admitted after his health condition deteriorated a week ago.
He had a kidney infection and was also diagnosed with bronchitis, which led to his death. Hospital authorities declared him dead at 8:56 am on Monday.