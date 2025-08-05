'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren cremated at Nemra village with full State honours

RANCHI: Jharkhand's iconic leader Shibu Soren, affectionately known as 'Dishom Guru', was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Nemra in Ramgarh.

His son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, performed the last rites, where Shibu Soren's mortal remains were immersed in the ‘Panchtatva’. A massive crowd gathered at Nemra to bid farewell to the veteran politician, with emotions running high as people paid their respects.

The village was overwhelmed with grief as people struggled to come to terms with the loss of their beloved leader. Traditional rituals were performed before the cremation, and villagers showered flowers on the funeral procession.

The road from Jharkhand Assembly to Nemra was lined with people waiting to catch a glimpse of Shibu Soren for the last time.

The funeral procession moved through the narrow lanes of the village, accompanied by chants of “Shibu Soren Amar Rahe” (Long live Shibu Soren).