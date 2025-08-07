Mamata Banerjee warns of voter list purge, attacks BJP for ‘insulting’ Bengali language

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday indicated that her party would bank on issues like voter lists and the Bengali language movement to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a programme organised to celebrate ‘World Tribal Day’ in Jhargram, in the western part of West Bengal, she launched a scathing attack on the BJP, centring around these two issues.

In her speech, she expressed her anger over the “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Chief Minister also made it clear once again that her movement will continue regarding the Bengali language. She targeted the central government and the ECI over the voter list exercise and used the alleged negative comments of BJP leaders regarding the Bengali language as a tool to attack the saffron party.

She said, “If anyone asks to fill up forms, please do not do it being unaware. They will remove your names from the voter lists and hand an NRC notice to you. We will not tolerate it. It is a plan of the Central Government and they will verify names of the voter list. People will have to cross-check if their names are in the voter list. Those born before 2002 are being asked to show their parents’ birth certificates.”

Banerjee claimed that when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in West Bengal in May 2011, the institutional delivery rate in the state was only 60 percent and it was much lower before that.

“How many people have the birth certificates of their parents now? Those who are asking for it – do they have their parents’ birth certificates? They are born with a silver spoon; how will they understand the woes of the poor?” she added.

Without naming the BJP, Banerjee also attacked the ruling party at the Centre.