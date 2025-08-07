Police raid bookshops in Kashmir after government bans 25 books for 'glorifying terrorism'

SRINAGAR: After the Jammu and Kashmir government banned 25 books, including the works of legal luminary A G Noorani and author Arundhati Roy, for allegedly peddling separatist narrative, police conducted raids on bookshops in the Valley to identify and seize the banned books.

The raids on bookshops were conducted in Srinagar, Kulgam and some other parts of the Valley.

A police spokesperson said raids were carried out at various bookshops across Srinagar district to search for and seize the banned books, in compliance with a Home Department order and under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The objective of the operation, he said, was to identify, seize, and forfeit any literature that propagates or systematically disseminates false narratives, promotes secessionist ideologies, or otherwise poses a threat to the sovereignty and Unity of India.

The spokesman said searches were conducted in a peaceful manner, and due legal process was followed.

“Further action, if warranted, will be taken under law, as per the findings of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

“These measures have been undertaken as part of a broader effort to counter subversive and anti-national content that could incite unrest or undermine national integrity,” he said.

Police in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district also conducted searches at multiple bookshops across the south Kashmir district to prevent the circulation of “banned literature”.