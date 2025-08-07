Three nominations received for Vice President election on day one; rejected

NEW DELHI: Three persons submitted nominations for the September 9 vice presidential election on Thursday but all of them were rejected on technical grounds. The nominations were received from K Padmarajan of Salem in Tamil Nadu, Jeevan Kumar Mittal of Moti Nagar, Delhi and Naidugari Rajasekhar of Srimukhalingam Village in Andhra Pradesh.

Their nominations were rejected under sub-section (4) of section 5B of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, which deals with the presentation of nomination papers and requirements for a valid nomination. Padmarajan and Mittal attached certified copies of the electoral roll of their respective Parliamentary Constituencies containing their names as registered voters, but these were dated prior to the issue of the election notification. Rajasekhar’s copy was not certified by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), and he also failed to submit the mandatory security deposit of Rs 15,000.