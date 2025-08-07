Uttarakhand floods: Army rescues 206 amid uncertainty over missing numbers; rescue ops ongoing

DEHRADUN: A massive multi-agency rescue operation gained critical momentum in Uttarakhand's rain-battered Dharali region on Thursday as clearer weather allowed relief teams, spearheaded by the Indian Army, to intensify efforts to evacuate stranded civilians and tourists.

The gravity of the situation escalated amidst conflicting reports on the number of missing, painting a grim picture of the disaster's true scale.

A massive team of 1,332 personnel from eight departments, including the Army's Rajputana Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, is engaged in round-the-clock search and rescue operations.

On Thursday alone, 206 individuals were successfully rescued and brought to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. Approximately 400 people remain stranded in Gangotri, with Army helicopters actively evacuating them to safety.

While official figures list 16 individuals as missing – nine Army personnel and seven civilians – ground reports from villagers suggest the actual number could tragically exceed 100.

Adding to the concern, three civilian fatalities have been confirmed, and over 100 people are feared missing, including nine Army personnel, after an Army post sustained extensive damage.

The devastating cloudburst on Tuesday in the Harsil valley triggered flash floods and debris flows, levelling multi-story hotels and restaurants in Dharali.

Initial rescue attempts were hampered by continuous debris flow in Kheer Ganga and widespread damage to the Gangotri Highway. However, Wednesday's improved weather allowed helicopters to take flight, enabling rescue teams to reach the affected sites.