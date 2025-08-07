Uttarakhand floods: Army rescues 206 amid uncertainty over missing numbers; rescue ops ongoing

DEHRADUN: A massive multi-agency rescue operation gained critical momentum in Uttarakhand's rain-battered Dharali region on Thursday as clearer weather allowed relief teams, spearheaded by the Indian Army, to intensify efforts to evacuate stranded civilians and tourists.
The gravity of the situation escalated amidst conflicting reports on the number of missing, painting a grim picture of the disaster's true scale.
A massive team of 1,332 personnel from eight departments, including the Army's Rajputana Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, is engaged in round-the-clock search and rescue operations.
On Thursday alone, 206 individuals were successfully rescued and brought to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. Approximately 400 people remain stranded in Gangotri, with Army helicopters actively evacuating them to safety.
While official figures list 16 individuals as missing – nine Army personnel and seven civilians – ground reports from villagers suggest the actual number could tragically exceed 100.
Adding to the concern, three civilian fatalities have been confirmed, and over 100 people are feared missing, including nine Army personnel, after an Army post sustained extensive damage.
The devastating cloudburst on Tuesday in the Harsil valley triggered flash floods and debris flows, levelling multi-story hotels and restaurants in Dharali.
Initial rescue attempts were hampered by continuous debris flow in Kheer Ganga and widespread damage to the Gangotri Highway. However, Wednesday's improved weather allowed helicopters to take flight, enabling rescue teams to reach the affected sites.
Two injured Army jawans have since been airlifted to higher medical centres. Secretary Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed to TNIE, "274 people have been brought to Harsil from Gangotri and other areas, and all are safe."
He detailed the rescued individuals' origins, including 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, and others from various states, all of whom have been transported to Dehradun.
The Indian Army has significantly escalated its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, deploying over 225 troops, including specialised engineer and medical teams. PRO (Defence) Lt. Col Manish Shrivastava stated, "Rescue and relief tasks are being conducted under extremely challenging conditions, actively supported by drones for aerial reconnaissance."
Two helipads at Harsil and Nelong are operational, facilitating rapid troop induction and casualty evacuation.
Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are on standby, with an ad-hoc aviation base established at Matli due to extensive road breaches. Recco radar teams and search-and-rescue dogs are further aiding the efforts.
The Army operations are under the direct oversight of Lt Gen Sengupta, Commander of the Central Command.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Uttarkashi hospital on Thursday, meeting disaster victims and directing medical officials to ensure their proper care.
The challenging conditions are expected to persist, with the Meteorological Department issuing an 'Orange Alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.
A 'Yellow Alert' for heavy rain has been issued for Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, and Pauri, with similar warnings for other districts.
The State Meteorological Centre has forecast the possibility of a spell of intense rain across the state until August 11 in the coming days.
Rohit Thapliyal, Director of the Centre, stated, "Heavy rain in the hilly areas of the state can exacerbate problems." Issuing an advisory, he added, "Avoid travelling to mountainous regions if not necessary, and those residing near rivers and streams should exercise extra caution."