Uttarakhand's Dharali floods may not be caused by cloudburst, scientists say

DEHRADUN: The recent devastating deluge in Uttarakhand's Dharali village, which caused widespread destruction, may not have been triggered by a cloudburst, according to meteorological data and scientific experts. Instead, researchers point to more complex hydrological and geological factors behind the disaster.

Meteorological records show that the area received only 8 to 10 mm of rainfall on the afternoon of the catastrophe and the preceding night—far below the 100 mm threshold required to classify an event as a cloudburst. Scientists now propose alternative explanations, including the formation of temporary lakes due to landslides blocking river flow, glacial or rockfall disturbances, or sudden flash floods.

Retired glaciologist Dr DP Dobhal of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology outlined three potential causes for the Khirganga River flood. "The devastating flood likely stemmed from three primary causes," he said. "First, accumulated glacial sediment from two small glaciers above Khirganga may have been washed down by heavy rainfall." He continued, "Second, a landslide could have blocked the river, forming a temporary dam that later burst." He also noted human encroachment as a factor: "It's widely known this is a river path, yet settlements have emerged there."