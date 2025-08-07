Vice President’s election notification issued, nomination process begins

The Election Commission on Thursday issued the notification for the election to the post of Vice President, officially setting the process in motion. The election is scheduled to be held on September 9.

As per the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 22, while August 25 is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the race.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the Vice‑Presidential position on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons and submitting his resignation under Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution. His term was originally set to continue until August 2027, but the resignation triggered a mandatory mid-term election.

According to constitutional provisions, when a vacancy arises mid-term, a fresh election must be conducted, and the newly elected Vice President is entitled to a full five-year term from the date they assume office.