PM Modi, Putin hold key phone call amid rising US pressure on India-Russia oil trade

In a significant diplomatic move amid rising geopolitical heat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, reviewing bilateral ties and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The call comes just days after US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia and as preparations for a potential Trump-Putin meeting appears to be accelerating.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin,” Modi posted on X. “I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” Modi said.

According to an official Indian readout, President Putin briefed Modi on “the latest developments concerning Ukraine.” Modi reiterated India’s consistent call for a “peaceful resolution of the conflict” and thanked Putin for his “detailed assessment.” The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and confirmed Putin's upcoming visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year.

The timing of the conversation is diplomatically charged. It follows Trump’s executive order earlier this week imposing an additional 25% duty on Indian imports of Russian oil, bringing the total tariff to 50%—a move widely seen as pressure on India’s energy ties with Moscow. Meanwhile, Moscow-Washington channels appear to be heating up as well. On Thursday, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed that a location had been chosen for a potential Trump-Putin meeting, with the summit possibly taking place as early as next week. Though the venue hasn’t been officially disclosed, President Putin later named the United Arab Emirates as a “suitable” location for high-level talks.