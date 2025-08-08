'False, fabricated': Government denies report claiming pause in arms purchase from US

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions between the US and India over President Donald Trump's imposition of sweeping 50% tariffs on Indian goods, the Ministry of Defence on Friday denied a news report claiming that New Delhi is mulling pausing its arms purchases from Washington.

A Reuters report on Friday claimed that India has put on hold its plans to procure new US-made weapons and aircraft.

"The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures," Defence Ministry sources said.

Ongoing defence talks between India and the US include potential deals for Stryker combat vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles. Negotiations are also underway for the purchase of six Boeing P-8I reconnaissance aircraft and related support systems for the Indian Navy.