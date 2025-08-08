Can prove voter theft if given 10-year voter lists: Rahul Gandhi slams EC; hits back over affidavit demand

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who claimed to have made an expose on the alleged voter theft by the BJP in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 LS polls, on Thursday in New Delhi launched a massive protest rally organised by the KPCC at Freedom Park here on Friday.

His counterpart in the Rajya Sabha and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge called on party workers to engage in a “do or die” battle, on the lines of the Quit India Movement, to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging that it came to power by “stealing votes.” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged that Modi should resign from his post as he allegedly does not have the moral right to continue.

After the rally, the Congress leaders had planned to present a memorandum to the ECI here but changed their strategy. On Monday, the INDIA alliance MPs will be visiting the ECI in New Delhi to send out a message that they are united in the fight against the alleged voter theft.

Continuing his tirade against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleging that it colluded with the BJP in the voter theft, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the exposé he made was “100 per cent true” and posed a challenge to the Commission.

“If it can provide me with ten years of electronic voter lists and videography of the polling stations, I will prove voter theft in more LS seats across the country,” he said.

“BJP’s ideology is against the Constitution, which is the weapon of the poor and downtrodden people. Congress workers will defend it at any cost. EC should give us the electronic voter list of the last 10 years, as well as the videography. If they don’t give this data, it will mean they are helping the BJP in vote theft,” he alleged, while flaunting a copy of the Constitution.

He also hit back at the Commission for asking him to file an affidavit. “The Election Commission asks me for an affidavit. They say I have to take an oath. I have taken an oath on the Constitution in Parliament. Today, when the people of the country are asking questions about our data, the Election Commission has shut down the website in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The Election Commission knows that if the public starts asking them questions, their entire structure will collapse,” he stated.