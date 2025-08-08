Congress says Modi's claim of 'special relationship' with Trump stands totally exposed amid Pak Army Chief’s US visit

The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of a “special relationship” with US President Donald Trump, following reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is set to visit the United States again, his second trip since the latest conflict with India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed to Munir’s increasing engagement with the US, including a high-profile luncheon hosted by President Trump in Washington on June 18, as evidence that contradicts PM Modi’s assertions of close ties with the US leadership.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative remarks formed the backdrop of the brutal April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam, seems to be favoured by the US," Ramesh said in a post on X.