Congress says Modi's claim of 'special relationship' with Trump stands totally exposed amid Pak Army Chief’s US visit

The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of a “special relationship” with US President Donald Trump, following reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is set to visit the United States again, his second trip since the latest conflict with India.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed to Munir’s increasing engagement with the US, including a high-profile luncheon hosted by President Trump in Washington on June 18, as evidence that contradicts PM Modi’s assertions of close ties with the US leadership.
"Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative remarks formed the backdrop of the brutal April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam, seems to be favoured by the US," Ramesh said in a post on X.
He also noted that Munir is scheduled to return to the US this week to attend a farewell event for outgoing US CENTCOM Chief General Michael Kurilla, the same official who, on June 10, described Pakistan as “a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism operations.”
Jairam Ramesh said that such developments undermine Modi’s repeated claims of a personal rapport with Trump. “That now stands totally exposed,” he said.
The Congress leader further added that the US has not had a full-time ambassador in New Delhi since January 2025, and no nomination has been made so far, in contrast with key nations such as China.
Munir’s latest visit to Washington reportedly includes meetings with senior US officials and policy experts. His previous five-day trip in June also featured discussions on enhancing US-Pakistan cooperation, including an oil deal announced after his meeting with Trump.