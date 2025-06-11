Phenomenal counter-terrorism partner': US top commander praises Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Calling Pakistan a “phenomenal partner” in counter‑terrorism, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla on Tuesday praised Islamabad’s role in combating ISIS-Khorasan during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

Kurilla’s remarks come at a sensitive time for South Asia diplomacy, as India intensifies efforts to spotlight Pakistan’s alleged role in cross‑border terrorism following the April terror attack in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, is likely to visit the US next month.

General Kurilla credited Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly Army Chief Asim Munir with efforts to disrupt ISIS-K operations in the region.

“That’s why we need to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India. I do not believe it is a binary switch: that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India,” Kurilla said in response to questions from US lawmakers.

“We should look at the merits of the relationship for the positives that it has,” he added.