Delay in publishing NCRB 2023 reports: Home Ministry repeats same excuse verbatim after five months

CHENNAI: Nearly five months after Parliament was informed that data validation was in the “final stages” for the publication of the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) annual reports for the year 2023, the Union Home Ministry has repeated the same reason, almost verbatim, in response to a question on the delay in publication raised in the Lok Sabha.

The reply to a question on the reasons for the non-publication of any reports after 2022, tabled in the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2025, said, “data validation for the 2023 report is in the final stage.”

The reply tabled 140 days later, on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday), in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, also stated, “data validation for the 2023 reports is in the final stage.”

The rest of both replies, presented by Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also read the same, elaborating on the process involved in data collection and verification.

The NCRB releases three important annual publications, Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, Crime in India, and Prison Statistics India with data compiled for the calendar year from across the states, based on information provided by the respective State Crime Records Bureaux.

While the reports are usually released in the latter half of the subsequent year, the publication of the reports for 2023 has been inordinately delayed. The three reports for 2022 were released in December 2023.