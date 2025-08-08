Evacuation of pilgrims underway in disaster-hit Uttarkashi, 80 more rescued safely

UTTARKASHI: Evacuation of stranded pilgrims from areas around the disaster-hit Dharali village continued on Friday, with authorities focusing on rescue and relief operations via air as the Gangotri National Highway and several rural motor roads are damaged at a number of points.

So far, 80 people have been brought safely to the ITBP's Matli helipad since the morning, an official said.

Advanced equipment required to dredge through the mounds of debris in Dharali in search of the missing are being flown to the spot with the help of IAF's Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters and those of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority.

Food supplies are also being sent to the affected areas in helicopters, officials said.

Rummaging through the debris in search of the missing is an uphill task as the rubble heaps at places are 50-60 feet high.

With roads breached at various points, the thrust is on air support both for the evacuation of the stranded people and transporting food supplies and other essentials to the affected areas, an NDRF official said.