Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Indian Army intensifies rescue and relief operations amid ongoing challenges

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has mobilized troops to address the devastation caused by a severe cloudburst near Dharali in Uttarakhand's Harsil region, where 11 soldiers remain missing following flash floods.

Mohsin Shahidi, DIG of the NDRF, said, "Eleven army soldiers are reported missing following yesterday's flash flood in the Uttarkashi region in Harsil."

Over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, are conducting search, rescue, and relief operations. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to clear debris and restore mobility in the area, which remains cut off due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge. The Army has deployed specialized resources, including seven teams equipped with Recco Radar near Tekla to locate those buried in the debris. Additionally, search and rescue dogs are active at Harsil, with more en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.