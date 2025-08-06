Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Indian Army intensifies rescue and relief operations amid ongoing challenges

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has mobilized troops to address the devastation caused by a severe cloudburst near Dharali in Uttarakhand's Harsil region, where 11 soldiers remain missing following flash floods.
Mohsin Shahidi, DIG of the NDRF, said, "Eleven army soldiers are reported missing following yesterday's flash flood in the Uttarkashi region in Harsil."
Over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, are conducting search, rescue, and relief operations. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to clear debris and restore mobility in the area, which remains cut off due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge. The Army has deployed specialized resources, including seven teams equipped with Recco Radar near Tekla to locate those buried in the debris. Additionally, search and rescue dogs are active at Harsil, with more en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.
Air support has been activated, with the military helipad at Harsil now operational. The Army stated, "Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery." The Indian Air Force has placed Chinook, Mi-17, and ALH helicopters on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for potential troop and material airlifts, pending clearance.
The Army confirmed, "70 civilian persons have been evacuated to safety. There have been three confirmed civil fatalities, over 50 persons reportedly missing (as per Civil Administration)." Among the missing soldiers is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), with three casualties already evacuated via civil helicopters.
Critical road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangrani have been washed away, severely disrupting movement, while the civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide. Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the Indian Army continues to support local authorities in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.