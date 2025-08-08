‘Have defended EC across the world, but not after this’: Yogendra Yadav backs Rahul’s voter fraud charge

Political analyst and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has lent public support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegations of voter list manipulation, warning that the data released by Gandhi could shake public trust in the Election Commission.

Addressing the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru on Friday, Gandhi doubled down on his claim that the BJP “stole the Lok Sabha election from the people” and accused the Election Commission of aiding the effort. “The Election Commission is asking me to submit an affidavit under oath. But I have already taken an oath inside Parliament while holding the Constitution,” he said.

Gandhi had alleged a surge of one crore new voters who had not participated in the Lok Sabha polls but voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections , votes that, he claimed, helped the BJP secure a surprise win.

“Wherever these new voters cast their ballots, the BJP won. The vote count for our alliance remained unchanged, matching exactly the numbers from the Lok Sabha elections. It was these new voters who boosted the BJP’s success in the Assembly elections,” Gandhi said.

He also accused the Election Commission of taking its state portals offline to block public scrutiny. “Today, when the people are questioning the Election Commission based on the data we have presented, the EC has shut its website,” he said, specifically naming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Yogendra Yadav, responding to Gandhi’s claims in a video posted on social media, said he had for decades defended India’s electoral process and the integrity of the Election Commission , but the evidence now demands serious examination.

“I’ve given umpteen lectures across the world, telling the US and UK to learn from the Indian Election Commission,” said Yadav. “In just one assembly constituency in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi has shown that over one lakh votes were bogus, with 15–20% of the voter list wrong. That’s not a small irregularity.”