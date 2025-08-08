India faces tough choices amid US tariff pressure. What’s ahead for New Delhi?

NEW DELHI: India faces an ultimatum from the United States with major political and economic ramifications both at home and abroad: end purchases of Russian oil or face painful tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the world's most populous nation and its fifth-biggest economy, must make some difficult decisions.

US President Donald Trump has given longstanding ally India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, three weeks to find alternative suppliers. Levies of 25 percent already in place will double to 50 percent if India doesn't strike a deal.

For Trump, the August 27 deadline is a bid to strip Moscow of a key source of revenue for its military offensive in Ukraine. "It is a geopolitical ambush with a 21-day fuse", said Syed Akbaruddin, a former Indian diplomat to the United Nations, writing in the Times of India newspaper.

How has India responded?

New Delhi called Washington's move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", while Modi has appeared defiant. He has not spoken directly about Trump but said on Thursday "India will never compromise" on the interests of its farmers.

Agriculture employs vast numbers of people in India and has been a key sticking point in trade negotiations. It all seems a far cry from India's early hopes for special tariff treatment after Trump said in February he had found a "special bond" with Modi.

"The resilience of US-India relations... is now being tested more than at any other time over the last 20 years," said Michael Kugelman, from the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.