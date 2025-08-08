J&K CM Omar blames Lt Governor for recent ban on 25 books

SRINAGAR: J&K CM Omar Abdullah has distanced himself from the ban on 25 books on Kashmir by different authors, including legal luminary late A G Noorani and noted writer Arundhati Roy.

He stated that the ban has only been imposed by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. “I’ve never banned books and never would,” he said.

Other politicians, including former CM Mehbooba Mufti and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, have slammed the ban on books saying that it cannot erase history.

“Get your facts right before you call me a coward, you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls - the Home Department. I’ve never banned books & I never would,” Omar posted on X.