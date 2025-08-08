J&K CM Omar blames Lt Governor for recent ban on 25 books

SRINAGAR: J&K CM Omar Abdullah has distanced himself from the ban on 25 books on Kashmir by different authors, including legal luminary late A G Noorani and noted writer Arundhati Roy.
He stated that the ban has only been imposed by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. “I’ve never banned books and never would,” he said.
Other politicians, including former CM Mehbooba Mufti and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, have slammed the ban on books saying that it cannot erase history.
“Get your facts right before you call me a coward, you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls - the Home Department. I’ve never banned books & I never would,” Omar posted on X.
His reply came in response to a social media post by a netizen urging “@OmarAbdullah unban the books. Unban the books. For the rest of your life you will be known as the coward who was scared of books. Unban the books”.
The Government has ordered a ban on 25 books alleging that the works promote "false narratives, glorify terrorism, and incite secessionism."
The banned works include late legal luminary and political commentator late A G Noorani's 'The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012', prominent author and activist Arundhati Roy's 'Azadi', political scientist Sumantra Bose's 'Kashmir at the Crossroads' and journalist Anuradha Bhasin’s 'The Untold Story of Kashmir' after Article 370.
Other noted works include 'Do you Remember Kunan Poshpora' by Essar Batool & others, 'USA and Kashmir' by Dr. Shamshad Shan, 'Freedom Captivity (Negotiations of belonging along Kashmiri Frontier)' by Radhika Gupta, 'Mujahid ki Azaan' by Imaam Hasan-Al Bana, 'Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War)' by Victoria Schofield, Seema Kazi’s 'Between Democracy and Nation' (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) and 'Independent Kashmir' by Christopher Snedden.
Reacting to the ban on books, former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas”.
“Banning books cannot erase history; it only fuels division. In Kashmir, suppressing democratic voices and fundamental freedoms deepens alienation and mistrust. Censorship doesn't silence ideas it amplifies their resonance,” Mehbooba posted on X.
CPI (M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also deplored the ban on 25 books, including works by prominent Indian authors.
“It is a blatant act of censorship and an attack on free speech. Calls for immediate revocation and protection of freedom of expression,” Tarigami tweeted.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said banning books by scholars and reputed historians will not erase historical facts and the repertoire of lived memories of people of Kashmir.
“It only exposes the insecurities and limited understanding of those behind such authoritarian actions, and the contradiction in proudly hosting the ongoing Book Festival to showcase its literary commitment,” Mirwaiz posted on X.
After the government banned 25 books, police on Thursday conducted raids on bookshops in the Valley to identify and seize them.