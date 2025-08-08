Punjab govt issues advisory for gym-goers, fitness enthusiasts to undergo medical screening before workouts

CHANDIGARH: Due to a sudden surge in cardiac arrest cases causing deaths during gym workouts and while playing, for the first time, the Punjab government has issued a health advisory urging gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts to get medically screened before beginning physical workouts.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh unveiled a joint health advisory in an event titled 'Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Among Gym Goers and Sportspersons', which is a part of its larger mission 'Swasth Punjab -- Surakshit Punjab'.

The mission seeks to educate and safeguard citizens to exercise caution before pushing physical limits in gyms to adopt a fitness lifestyle.

It is a result of a joint study conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as commissioned by the state government.