Punjab govt issues advisory for gym-goers, fitness enthusiasts to undergo medical screening before workouts

CHANDIGARH: Due to a sudden surge in cardiac arrest cases causing deaths during gym workouts and while playing, for the first time, the Punjab government has issued a health advisory urging gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts to get medically screened before beginning physical workouts.
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh unveiled a joint health advisory in an event titled 'Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Among Gym Goers and Sportspersons', which is a part of its larger mission 'Swasth Punjab -- Surakshit Punjab'.
The mission seeks to educate and safeguard citizens to exercise caution before pushing physical limits in gyms to adopt a fitness lifestyle.
It is a result of a joint study conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as commissioned by the state government.
The state government has directed all gyms and sports centres to prominently display the advisory to remind fitness enthusiasts of safe practices and health precautions.
The advisory recommends that gym-goers and athletes properly warm up and cool down before and after exercise, undergo regular health screenings, use only certified and tested supplements and strictly avoid energy drinks or steroid-based products.
Recognising the importance of emergency response, the state health department has also launched an initiative to train gym users, trainers and athletes in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and BLS (Basic Life Support).
Pointing to prevailing high-pressure lifestyles, unhealthy diets and lack of medical screenings putting the young generation at serious risk, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that sudden cardiac arrests during exercise or doing sports activities are not mere accidents but often the result of undiagnosed medical conditions, unregulated dietary choices and unchecked supplement use.
"The idea of this advisory came from the troubling rise in sudden cardiac incidents among fitness enthusiasts, " he added.
He also appreciated the swift responses of universities and medical experts. Singh opined that the poster (advisory) was not only a document but a life-saving guide crafted through collaboration, scientific reasoning and empathy for the youth.
However, the joint study revealed a worrying pattern.
In many cases, the individuals lacked medical fitness screening before taking up intense exercise routines. They were also consuming performance enhancers, energy drinks or unsafe supplements.
Experts also opined that air quality inside gyms and discovered that poor ventilation and indoor air pollution could also contribute to sudden health emergencies.