Rising heart attacks among young women: A growing health concern

Heart disease, long considered a male-dominated health issue, is now posing a significant threat to women, with alarming trends indicating a surge in heart attacks among younger females.

Estrogen’s waning shield

Dr Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant - Cardiology at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, explained that estrogen, a hormone naturally abundant in women, historically provided protection against heart disease. This shield, however, weakens post menopause, bringing women’s risk level closer to men’s. “A decade ago, heart attacks in women were mostly seen after menopause, around age 50 or older. Today, we are seeing severe heart attacks in women in their 30s and 40s,” he warned.

A silent threat

Unlike men, women often experience atypical or silent symptoms of heart attacks, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. Dr Prakash emphasised, “Chest pain—one of the hallmark symptoms—is less common in women. Instead, they are more likely to experience digestive issues, effort intolerance, dizziness, or generalised weakness.”

The lifestyle factor

Modern lifestyle changes have impacted women’s cardiac health. Dr Prateek Chaudhary, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology at Asian Hospital, Delhi, highlighted the role of poor eating habits, lack of exercise, high stress levels, and insufficient sleep in increasing heart disease prevalence. He also point out that sedentary lifestyles, particularly among women, contribute to obesity and related health issues. Pregnancy, too, can leave a lasting impact.

Prevention: The need of the hour

Experts stress the importance of early diagnosis. “Women over 35 should undergo regular screenings, including ECGs, echocardiograms, and cholesterol checks,” suggested Dr Prakash. Lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, managing stress, adopting a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, can resolve up to 80% of heart-related issues, according to Dr Prakash.

Dr Chaudhary added, “Moderate-intensity exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, is essential for maintaining heart health.”