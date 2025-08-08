Rahul Gandhi slams EC for asking affidavit under oath, says he has taken oath in Parliament

Today when the people are questioning the Election Commission based on data he released, the EC has shut its website, Rahul Gandhi said.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the EC websites in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar were taken offline because the authorities feared that if people started scrutinizing the data, the entire system could collapse.

The former Congress president further said, "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our alliance emerged victorious. However, just four months later, the BJP won the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which was a surprising outcome. Upon investigating, we discovered that 1 crore new voters, who had not participated in the Lok Sabha polls, cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly election."

He alleged that these new votes primarily went to the BJP, indicating possible irregularities.

"Wherever these new voters cast their ballots, the BJP won.

The vote count for our alliance remained unchanged, matching exactly the numbers from the Lok Sabha elections. It was these new voters who boosted the BJP’s success in the Assembly elections," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)