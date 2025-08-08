Serious questions which must be addressed, EC must act: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul's poll rigging claims

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to urgently address the "serious questions" raised by Rahul Gandhi over alleged poll rigging, warning that India's democratic credibility is at stake.

"Our democracy is too precious to allow its credibility to be destroyed by incompetence, carelessness or worse, deliberate tampering. @ECISVEEP must urgently act & @SpokespersonECI should keep the nation informed," Tharoor said in his post.

Tharoor was responding to a press conference held by Gandhi, who accused the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding in what he termed a “huge criminal fraud” during the recent general elections.

Gandhi alleged that manipulated voter data in Karnataka pointed to a broader "vote chori model" being deployed across multiple constituencies, calling it a “crime against the Constitution.”