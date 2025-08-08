Survived, but lost everything else: Uttarkashi's homestay owner's harrowing escape from Dharali tragedy

DEHRADUN: The extent of the devastation wrought by the Dharali deluge tragedy in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and the deep wounds it has inflicted on those who miraculously survived will stand clear following the relief efforts.

But for Bhupendra Panwar of Uttarkashi, the cruel reality of nature's fury is already stark: he remains stunned after watching his entire homestay, the culmination of a lifetime's effort, vanish beneath debris.

Four days after the disaster, the eyes of Bhupendra Panwar, a homestay owner who lost everything in an instant, remain moist. He recounts how he painstakingly saved every penny by driving a taxi in the mountains.

Just this April, he invested his life's savings to establish a two-story homestay, nestled amidst his apple orchards.

"I thought my dream had come true," he recalls, "who knew that in just four months, everything would be destroyed in a matter of a few seconds," he quips.