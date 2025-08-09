Election Commission delists 334 unrecognised political parties for failing to contest polls since 2019

NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to clean up the electoral processes in the country, the Eletion Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that it has delisted 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), which have failed to fulfill the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019.

In an official statement the poll panel said, these 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country. “Guidelines for registration of Political Parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.”

According to the ECI statement, earlier, in June 2025, the poll panel had directed the CEOs of States and UTs to conduct verification enquiries of 345 RUPPs regarding compliance with the above conditions.

“The CEOs conducted enquiries, issued show-cause notices to these RUPPs and provided each party an opportunity to respond and present their case through personal hearings,” it further noted, adding that the poll officials found that 334 RUPPs were not complying with the condition and also their address could not be located.

“The Commission, after considering all the facts and recommendations of the CEOs, has delisted 334 RUPPs. Now, out of the total of 2854 RUPPs, 2,520 are remaining,” it said in the statement.