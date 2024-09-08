TVK now registered party, will emerge as primary political force in TN: Actor Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party founder-president and top Tamil actor Vijay on Sunday announced that the Election Commission has duly registered his outfit and expressed confidence of emerging as the primary political party of Tamil Nadu.

Underscoring that equality is the basic principle of his new party, Vijay said that an application was filed with the EC on February 2 to register Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as a political party.

After legally considering it, the EC has now registered the TVK as a political party and "has given permission to take part as a registered party in electoral politics. I am happy to share this with you."

The popular actor, in a statement posted on X, said the "first door has opened for us, which heralds all round success."