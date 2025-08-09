"Heard of 'Laapataa Ladies' not of laapataa VP": Kapil Sibal asks about Dhankhar's whereabouts

NEW DELHI: Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said he had heard of the movie Laapataa Ladies but never heard of a "laapataa (absent) vice president", as he raised questions about the whereabouts of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sibal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the whereabouts of Dhankhar to assuage concerns about his health and well-being.

In a sudden and surprise move, Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

But opposition leaders have claimed that he was forced to resign.

"On July 22, Jagdeep Dhankhar, our vice president, resigned, and it is August 9 today, and since that day, we just do not know where he is. He is not in his official residence. On the first day, I tried to contact him and his personal secretary picked up the phone and said he is resting," Sibal said.

The independent MP said several of his political colleagues also have not been able to get through to him.