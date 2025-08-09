India welcomes upcoming Trump-Putin summit; backs peace efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15, expressing hope that the meeting could help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said the meeting "holds the promise of bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for peace."

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war,’” the statement added.

"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," the statement said.

The summit marks the first US-Russia meeting at the presidential level since 2021, when former US President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva. Trump confirmed on Friday that he would meet the Russian President in Alaska, aiming to push forward peace talks over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.