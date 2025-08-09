'MVA was offered 160 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections,' claims Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Days after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi presented his "atom bomb proof," using Election Commission's data to support his allegations against the poll body, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday made another serious charge concerning the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Endorsing Rahul Gandhi's claims regarding vote rigging, Pawar claimed that ahead of the Maharashtra elections, two individuals approached him, assuring they could help the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance get elected in 160 out of 288 seats in the state.

Sharad Pawar clarified that he does not have the names or addresses of these two individuals.

"But I do remember clearly that these two people told me they could help us get elected to 160 seats out of 288 in the assembly elections. Although I was surprised, I did not doubt the Election Commission of India’s functioning. Later, I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi, where they repeated the same assurance. However, both of us agreed that we would not resort to any malpractice and would instead appeal to the people, accepting whatever mandate they give us,” Pawar said.