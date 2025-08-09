No complaints received from political parties on Bihar draft rolls, says ECI

According to the Election Commission, no political party has filed any claims or objections, seeking the addition or deletion of names, in the last nine days since the draft rolls were published.

Individual voters have a number of options to check whether their names are there in the draft rolls, including on the ECI website by searching by name, age and district, or existing EPIC number.

“They can also use the Voter Helpline mobile app or send their EPIC number as an SMS to 7738299899. Apart from this, they can physically check with their ECI-appointed Booth Level Officer (BLO) or with the 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents registered with the ECI and representing one of the State’s 12 major political parties," the statement read.

As per rules, claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) within seven days.

As per the June 24 SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025 without a speaking order passed by the ERO or AERO after conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to the affected voter.