Pilots union calls for proper legal representation of airline employees during investigations

NEW DELHI: The Air Line Pilots' Association of India (ALPA), representing 1,200 active pilots, has raised serious concerns about airline employees facing unilateral disciplinary actions without proper hearings. In a formal communication to aviation regulator DGCA released on Saturday, ALPA General Secretary Captain Anil Rao stated: "In numerous cases, airline employees have been subjected to unilateral and adverse decisions without being granted the opportunity to be heard, let alone being represented, either in person or through legal counsel."

Rao alleged violation of the fundamental legal principle of 'right to be heard', saying: "The principle of the right to be heard (audi-alteram partem) has been blatantly violated, resulting in undue stress, reputational harm and even loss of livelihood for some." The statement highlighted growing concerns about how airlines conduct internal investigations involving pilots and cabin crew.

The release clarified that most aviation staff - including pilots (except those in managerial roles), co-pilots, flight engineers, cabin crew, maintenance engineers, technicians, ground staff and ticketing agents - qualify as 'workmen' under Section 2(s) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. This classification, supported by Supreme Court and various High Court rulings, depends on the nature of duties rather than job titles or salaries.

ALPA urged DGCA to mandate that airlines allow proper representation through legal counsel during inquiries and prevent ex-parte decisions affecting employment. The association stressed that no suspension or termination should occur without giving employees a fair chance to respond. The move comes amid increasing complaints from aviation professionals about unfair disciplinary procedures in the industry.