Simulator tests point to possible technical flaw in Ahmedabad Air India crash: Report

More than two weeks after the deadly Air India plane crash that killed all but one of the 242 people on board, investigators and the airline are examining the possibility of a dual engine failure that might have prevented the Boeing 787 from staying airborne, according to a Bloomberg report.

Pilots from the airline recreated the doomed flight’s conditions in a simulator, using the same aircraft parameters such as flying with the landing gear deployed and the wing flaps retracted. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the investigation, that the simulator exercise indicated these settings alone would not have led to a crash.

The report said the simulation was conducted independently of the official probe by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and was carried out to explore potential scenarios.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 was powered by two General Electric engines. Video footage of the crash showed the plane struggling to gain altitude after takeoff before falling back to the ground and exploding.

Bloomberg says that Boeing declined to comment and directed queries to the AAIB. General Electric said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation. The AAIB and Air India also did not respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.