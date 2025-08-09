Supreme Court stays UP's Bankey Bihari temple ordinance, forms panel led by ex-HC judge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has put on hold parts of the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, and directed the Allahabad High Court to quickly decide on petitions challenging the law, preferably within a year.

A two-judge bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, declined to directly rule on the Ordinance but stayed its provisions that allow the state to form a trust to manage the temple. The court said affected parties should approach the high court instead.

To ensure smooth temple operations, the Supreme Court set up a 12-member committee headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ashok Kumar. This panel will oversee the daily functioning of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura. The committee will handle essential services like clean drinking water, washrooms, seating, crowd management, and special facilities for the elderly, women, children, and disabled visitors. It will also plan the temple’s overall development and may negotiate land purchases for expansion. If needed, the state government must legally acquire the required land.

The order came after Devendra Nath Goswami challenged the Ordinance, including a provision allowing the UP government to use temple funds to buy land for a corridor project. The court’s decision ensures the temple’s management remains under judicial oversight until the high court decides on the case.