Two soldiers killed as Kulgam encounter enters ninth day

SRINAGAR: Two army men were killed in the ongoing encounter with heavily armed militants in the dense forest area of Akhal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, which entered the ninth day on Saturday. It is one of the longest anti-militancy operations by security forces in J&K in recent years.

The Army said two of its soldiers were killed in the gunfight with the militants in the Akhal forest area. The deceased soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh.

“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families,” Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps posted on X.