Election Commission issues notice to Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha for possessing two EPIC cards

PATNA: The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha following a controversy over possessing two EPIC (elector photo identity card) numbers.

Sinha has been asked to send a reply notice by August 14.

The notice has been sent to Deputy Chief Minister Sinha by Deputy Collector, land reforms-cum registration officer of Patna Sadar, who is also the election officer of Banki assembly constituency, asking him to explain about possessing two EPIC numbers—AFS0853341 and IAF3939337.

While EPIC number AFS0853341 listed his name at polling booth number 405 and serial number 757 of Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district, EPIC number IAF3939337 listed his name as an elector from Lakhisarai assembly constituency.

Sinha’s name existed in both assembly constituencies during the Special Intensive Revisional of electoral rolls.

Sinha, on being contacted, said that he would send a reply notice to the authority concerned.