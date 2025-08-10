Fresh encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

A fresh encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and terrorists in the Dool area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

This comes just a day after two Army personnel, including a Lance Naik, lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Akhal forests of Kulgam district.

According to officials, Sunday's operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the hilly terrain of Kishtwar. As the security forces began their search operation, they came under fire from the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, prompting a swift retaliation and triggering a gunbattle.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the development in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that alert troops established contact with the terrorists in the early hours of Sunday during an intelligence-based operation.