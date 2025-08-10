MEA, Commerce Ministry to brief panel on US-India trade talks amid rising tariff tensions

NEW DELHI: Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Commerce Ministry will brief the MEA Standing Committee on Monday at 4 pm, focusing on the latest developments in India’s foreign policy, with particular attention to the ongoing US-India trade negotiations and tariff issues.

The briefing comes amid escalating trade tensions between the two nations, following the imposition of additional tariffs by the United States on Indian exports. These tariffs have strained bilateral trade relations and sparked concerns about the future trajectory of the economic partnership between the world’s two largest democracies.

Officials are expected to update the committee on the current status of negotiations, highlight challenges faced, and discuss possible strategies to mitigate the impact of tariffs while advancing India’s trade interests in the context of additional tariffs on India for Russian oil imports, sources said.

The meeting will also review diplomatic efforts aimed at finding common ground to facilitate smoother economic cooperation while keeping the national interests in mind, without any compromise.

With both sides eager to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, the briefing will provide crucial insights into India’s approach to managing these complex trade issues amid broader geopolitical considerations.