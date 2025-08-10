Police to investigate assault of RG Kar victim’s mother during protest march

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday said the allegation by the RG Kar victim’s mother that police had beaten her during the ‘March to Nabanna’ programme on Saturday will be investigated.

“The allegation is that she was beaten. Whether this allegation is true or false, we will investigate. If she was beaten, then who did it would also be investigated,” he said.

On Sunday morning, Verma visited SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to see the police personnel who were injured in the scuffle on Saturday.

Later, when asked if the RG Kar victim's mother wanted to lodge a complaint, would the police go to the hospital to take her statement, he said, “If the complaint comes, we will definitely investigate. Even if we do not receive a complaint, we (Kolkata Police) will investigate suo motu. The investigation has already started,” while terming the incident “untoward”.

The ‘March to Nabanna’ programme in Kolkata on Saturday, called to demand justice for the RG Kar victim, was marked by scuffles between participants and police in different places. The clashes left the victim’s mother injured before she was admitted to a private hospital on the EM Bypass.

The mother of the RG Kar victim claimed that in the scuffle, her shankha (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury.

She also that four to five police personnel manhandled her during the scuffle between the police and protesters.