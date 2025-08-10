Police to investigate assault of RG Kar victim’s mother during protest march

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday said the allegation by the RG Kar victim’s mother that police had beaten her during the ‘March to Nabanna’ programme on Saturday will be investigated.
“The allegation is that she was beaten. Whether this allegation is true or false, we will investigate. If she was beaten, then who did it would also be investigated,” he said.
On Sunday morning, Verma visited SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to see the police personnel who were injured in the scuffle on Saturday.
Later, when asked if the RG Kar victim's mother wanted to lodge a complaint, would the police go to the hospital to take her statement, he said, “If the complaint comes, we will definitely investigate. Even if we do not receive a complaint, we (Kolkata Police) will investigate suo motu. The investigation has already started,” while terming the incident “untoward”.
The ‘March to Nabanna’ programme in Kolkata on Saturday, called to demand justice for the RG Kar victim, was marked by scuffles between participants and police in different places. The clashes left the victim’s mother injured before she was admitted to a private hospital on the EM Bypass.
The mother of the RG Kar victim claimed that in the scuffle, her shankha (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury.
She also that four to five police personnel manhandled her during the scuffle between the police and protesters.
“The police shoved me and pinned me to the ground. They broke my shankha and I sustained injury on my forehead,” she had said on Saturday.
Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had on Saturday visited the hospital to see her.
“Her injury is quite serious. A CT scan has been done. An MRI has been done. Abhaya's (the victim of the RG Kar case) father has also been beaten up,” Adhikari said on Saturday evening, while claiming that about 100 BJP workers were injured in police action.
However, on Sunday, the victim's mother was discharged from the hospital. She left for home in an ambulance at around 3 pm, accompanied by her husband and other family members. According to hospital sources, her physical condition is currently stable. The swelling in the area of the forehead injury has reduced. She has been given an antibiotic injection and advised to consult a neurologist later.
Meanwhile, responding to a specific question on the injury to the RG Kar victim’s mother on Sunday, Verma said, “We are investigating from all angles. CCTV footage is being watched. It is not possible for us to say anything right now without seeing everything.”
“She must have been injured. That is sad. But why did it happen, how did it happen, is being investigated,” he added.
The Kolkata Police informed that five of their personnel were injured during the protest march on Saturday.
A total of seven FIRs have been lodged by the Kolkata Police and the Howrah Police. BJP leaders such as Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Paul and Kaustav Bagchi were named in the FIRs for allegedly obstructing police personnel on duty and threatening them, sources said.