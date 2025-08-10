Two Punjab soldiers killed in J&K encounter cremated with full military honours at native villages

CHANDIGARH: Two soldiers of the Indian Army from Punjab, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, one of them married only four months ago, were yesterday killed during one of the longest anti-terror operations launched in the Akhal forest area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district to flush out hiding terrorists. They were today cremated with full military honours at their respective villages in the state.

The bodies of both jawans reached their villages in Punjab today. The mortal remains of 28-year-old Lance Naik Pritpal Singh arrived at his native village, Manupur, in Samrala, while Sepoy Harminder Singh’s body reached his village, Badinpur, in Mandi Gobindgarh. Grieving family members were joined by a large number of mourners at their residences to pay their last respects.

Harpreet Singh, brother of Pritpal, said that his brother, who had joined the Army in 2015, got married in February this year and returned to duty only in April. “He was to come home on leave this month,” said Singh, adding that he received a call on Friday morning from Army officials informing him that his brother had died in an encounter.