Two Punjab soldiers killed in J&K encounter cremated with full military honours at native villages

CHANDIGARH: Two soldiers of the Indian Army from Punjab, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, one of them married only four months ago, were yesterday killed during one of the longest anti-terror operations launched in the Akhal forest area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district to flush out hiding terrorists. They were today cremated with full military honours at their respective villages in the state.
The bodies of both jawans reached their villages in Punjab today. The mortal remains of 28-year-old Lance Naik Pritpal Singh arrived at his native village, Manupur, in Samrala, while Sepoy Harminder Singh’s body reached his village, Badinpur, in Mandi Gobindgarh. Grieving family members were joined by a large number of mourners at their residences to pay their last respects.
Harpreet Singh, brother of Pritpal, said that his brother, who had joined the Army in 2015, got married in February this year and returned to duty only in April. “He was to come home on leave this month,” said Singh, adding that he received a call on Friday morning from Army officials informing him that his brother had died in an encounter.
Sepoy Harminder Singh, aged 26, who is survived by his elderly parents, a brother and a sister, was to return home on leave in a week, said his cousin brother.
Scores of mourners bid a tearful adieu to the two Punjab soldiers. Political leaders, senior district administration officials and Army officers attended the cremation.
The encounter began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.
Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, who attended the cremation of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh, said the AAP-led Punjab Government stood with his family. He added that Singh performed his duty with bravery and dedication and that his sacrifice would continue to inspire the youth.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the deaths of the two soldiers. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also condoled their deaths. “Deeply anguished by the martyrdom of Sepoy Pritpal Singh from Manupur, Khanna, & Sepoy Harminder Singh from Badinpur, Mandi Gobindgarh, in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, J&K. Their supreme sacrifice in service to the nation will never be forgotten. My prayers for strength to their families in this hour of grief,” Singh posted on X.
Earlier, Mann announced an honorarium of ₹1 crore each to the families of the deceased soldiers.