Uttarkashi flash floods: Rescue operations enter day six; 1,308 people evacuated

DEHRADUN: Air rescue operations have resumed for the sixth day in disaster-hit Harsil and Dharali, Uttarkashi.

1,308 people had been safely evacuated so far.

Indian Army's MI-17 and Chinook helicopters, alongside state choppers, tirelessly work on the mission, navigating the challenging mountainous terrain.

State Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, informed TNIE that the Limchagad bridge's completion is a major boost to ongoing operations. This vital link connects the India-China border with the revered Gangotri Dham, and its opening is expected to greatly accelerate ground operations and aid movement into the affected zones.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally overseeing rescue efforts "Our top priority is to safely evacuate every person and ensure they receive all necessary support," the Chief Minister stated.

"The Limchagad bridge's completion is a significant step forward." With clearer skies and improved connectivity now established, relief work is expected to intensify.

Six days after the devastating cloudburst in Harsil-Dharali, Uttarkashi, the grim search for those buried under metres of debris continues with agonizingly little success.