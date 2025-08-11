28 UPSC aspirants move SC against ‘opaque’ answer-key policy; seek fair chance in Civil Services Exams

NEW DELHI: Twenty-eight aspirants of the prestigious Civil Services Examination have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) “arbitrary, exclusionary and non-transparent” practice of publishing the preliminary examination answer keys only after the completion of the year-long recruitment cycle.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar on August 12, Tuesday.

The petition contended before the apex court that such delayed disclosure denies candidates any meaningful opportunity to challenge demonstrable errors in the answer key, resulting in wrongful exclusion from the Mains stage.

The plea, filed through advocates Rajesh G Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, in the top court sought immediate judicial intervention to direct the UPSC to release a provisional answer key for the 2025 Prelims held on May 25, invite objections, and publish a final key before results are declared.

As an interim relief, the petitioners have also prayed to be provisionally allowed to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025, commencing on August 22, so that the adjudication of their grievance is not rendered infructuous.