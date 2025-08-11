AAP govt in Punjab withdraws controversial land pooling policy amid protests by farmers, opposition

CHANDIGARH: Amid the backlash from farmers and opposition parties over its controversial land pooling policy, the AAP-led Punjab government, which is also grappling with growing internal dissent, withdrew it on Monday.

With nineteen months left for the 2027 assembly elections, the AAP government was facing mounting pressure as farmer protests intensified. The protesters burned effigies of CM Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, while opposition parties termed the policy "anti-peasantry and impractical."

Sources said that the state leadership of the AAP was unanimous in their view that the policy was politically disadvantageous for the party as it had "overshadowed" the other achievements of the government and the protests against it had become "too hot to handle".

A statement issued by Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Vikas Garg, read, "The government hereby withdraws the Land Pooling Policy dated 14.5.2025 and its subsequent amendments. Consequently, all actions, like LOIs issued, registries done or any other action taken there under shall be reversed henceforth.”

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the policy last week, coming down heavily on the government for bringing it in without undertaking any environmental or social impact assessment.

As per the policy, the state government planned to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones. The move is said to be the largest acquisition of land by the Punjab government since 1966.

The policy was first announced in June, after which all political parties and farmer unions started their protest. Within the AAP too, some leaders started showing dissent over the policy, asking the party leadership to first address the concerns of farmers.