Backlash grows over Punjab's land pooling policy as AAP faces internal revolt in CM Mann’s constituency

CHANDIGARH: Amid growing backlash from farmers and opposition parties over its controversial land pooling policy, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now grappling with growing internal dissent.

The political storm has reached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Dhuri assembly constituency, where several party leaders have resigned, denouncing the scheme as "anti-farmer."

According to sources, a few local leaders have conveyed the people's concerns to the party leadership.

In the latest development, AAP block president from Dhuri, Gurjeet Singh Kanjhla, resigned stating that "This fight against land pooling policy is not just of the farmers, but also of the entire state."

Former OSD to CM Mann, Onkar Singh Sidhu, who was removed last year, criticised the policy on social media, "People of Punjab have never bowed before Delhi, and they never will."

AAP's Kisan wing leader from Jalandhar, Jaswant Singh Lovely also resigned, posting on social media that "I hope the party will reconsider its decisions. I request my companions to stand with our farmer brothers. It is in your hands whether you want to become a son of Punjab or a son of Delhi." He also wrote that he resigned

Gian Singh Mann, the CM's cousin from Satauj village, posted on social media, "Just as the anti-sacrilege law has been sent to the standing committee for review and to seek public opinion, the same way the views of the landholders and farmers should be sought."