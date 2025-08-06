Backlash grows over Punjab's land pooling policy as AAP faces internal revolt in CM Mann’s constituency

CHANDIGARH: Amid growing backlash from farmers and opposition parties over its controversial land pooling policy, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now grappling with growing internal dissent.
The political storm has reached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Dhuri assembly constituency, where several party leaders have resigned, denouncing the scheme as "anti-farmer."
According to sources, a few local leaders have conveyed the people's concerns to the party leadership.
In the latest development, AAP block president from Dhuri, Gurjeet Singh Kanjhla, resigned stating that "This fight against land pooling policy is not just of the farmers, but also of the entire state."
Former OSD to CM Mann, Onkar Singh Sidhu, who was removed last year, criticised the policy on social media, "People of Punjab have never bowed before Delhi, and they never will."
AAP's Kisan wing leader from Jalandhar, Jaswant Singh Lovely also resigned, posting on social media that "I hope the party will reconsider its decisions. I request my companions to stand with our farmer brothers. It is in your hands whether you want to become a son of Punjab or a son of Delhi." He also wrote that he resigned
Gian Singh Mann, the CM's cousin from Satauj village, posted on social media, "Just as the anti-sacrilege law has been sent to the standing committee for review and to seek public opinion, the same way the views of the landholders and farmers should be sought."
Last week, Harmanjit Singh Brar, the Chairman of the District Planning Board of Moga and former district president of AAP in Moga, resigned citing strong opposition to the policy. He gave up his post but remained in the party. Brar announced his resignation through a Facebook post, stating that the decision was made in solidarity with the farmers, whose interests he believes are being compromised by the new policy.
"The government's land pooling scheme is against the welfare of the farming community. I cannot remain silent while farmers are pushed to the brink," he wrote, urging the state leadership to withdraw or review the controversial policy.
A few days back, AAP's Jodhan block president in Ludhiana district Tapinder Singh Grewal also resigned from his post, denouncing the new scheme as "anti-farmer". He also announced his decision via a post on Facebook, "I, Tapinder Singh Jodhan block president of AAP appreciate all the good work done by the Punjab government. However, I strongly oppose the newly introduced land pooling policy and hereby resign from the post and my responsibilities within the party."
Earlier, AAP Anandpur MP Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang criticised the scheme in a post on X and asked his party leaders to earn the trust of farmers before introducing any such policy. He had suggested the need for addressing the objections of farm unions through empathy and meaningful dialogue. But Kang later deleted the post drawing criticism from the opposition leaders who had commended him for breaking ranks with AAP to support the farmers.
Kang had tweeted, "The objections raised by farmer unions on the Land Pooling Policy must, in my view, be heard with empathy and addressed through meaningful dialogue. In the last three years, our government has ensured uninterrupted agri-power, pushed canal water to every field, fast-tracked mandi reforms and promoted crop diversification. On this, too, trust must be earned—not assumed—before any policy takes root."
With nineteen months left for the 2027 assembly elections, the AAP government faces mounting pressure as farmer protests intensify. Protesters have burned effigies of CM Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, while opposition parties have termed the policy "anti-peasantry and impractical." The policy has also been challenged in Punjab and Haryana High Court.
On the other hand, the government claims that many farmers have agreed to follow this policy and give up their lands. However, compared to the protesting farmers, the number of farmers complying is very less: only 115 land owners in total (15 from Ludhiana and 100 from Mohali) have come forward to adopt the scheme since it was launched on June 2.
As per the policy the state government plans to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones. The move is said to be the largest acquisition of land by the Punjab government since 1966.
Partially relenting to the protest, the government has decided to implement the policy only in Ludhiana, Patiala and Mohali while putting smaller towns on hold.
Last week, CM Mann said his government would continue engaging with farmers, calling their consent and their consent would remain pivotal to the land pooling policy. A senior AAP functionary said the party was holding talks to explain the policy's benefits.