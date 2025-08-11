BJP accuses Congress of vote-bank politics amid Opposition protest against ECI

NEW DELHI: When the Opposition led by Congress went on a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI), they were detained midway and taken to a nearby police station.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress and its allies of the INDIA Bloc of making way for infiltrators to enter the voters’ list to serve their political interests.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at a BJP headquarters-based media briefing, said, “The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have today become synonymous with ideological directionlessness and deep confusion. Their only principle is that if they win elections, everything is fine, but if they lose, the system is full of flaws.”

Pradhan accused the Congress and its allied parties of being solely engaged in vote-bank politics. “The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue is merely a facade; the real intention is to strengthen the Congress’s vote-bank politics by adding the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators to the electoral roll.”

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi wants to hand over the rights of the country to foreigners; this is his vote-bank appeasement politics as part of his party’s hidden agenda.

Launching a fresh broadside against Congress, Pradhan further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are trying to spread anarchy in the country by making baseless allegations against an impartial institution like the Election Commission.

"By turning a regular process like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll into a political weapon, these people are engaging in vote-bank politics in favour of infiltrators. The truth is that he (Rahul Gandhi) is hurt by the way power went out of his family,” Pradhan remarked.

Describing the Opposition protest against SIR, Pradhan further alleged that the country is witnessing these days that if anyone is carrying out the most anti-Constitutional acts, Rahul Gandhi is their ringleader.

Dubbing Congress as a directionless party, Pradhan went on to say that the Congress Party has become directionless and is resorting to defaming constitutional institutions like the ECI.