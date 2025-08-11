Disaster fears cripple Uttarakhand tourism, 80% hotel bookings cancelled in Nainital

DEHRADUN: The recent rains and landslides in Uttarkashi's Dharali have cast a long shadow over Uttarakhand's world-renowned tourism industry, severely impacting popular hill station Nainital and partially affecting Mussoorie. New bookings for both destinations have slowed down, sending shockwaves through the local economy.

The tourism sector, which had pinned its hopes on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend, has seen a devastating wave of cancellations following the Dharali tragedy. Hoteliers are now urgently appealing to the district administration and the state government for meaningful intervention to safeguard their livelihoods.

"The disaster in Dharali has truly cursed our tourism business," lamented a local hotelier. "Before Independence Day, 80 percent of hotel bookings have been cancelled."

After a challenging peak season in May and June, tourism operators had anticipated a significant boost during the Independence Day holidays. However, the May season itself was largely a washout due to various incidents, including the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and public outcry over a child rape case in Nainital.

Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel & Restaurant Association, confirmed the grim situation to this newspaper. "80 percent of bookings in various hotels in Nainital have been cancelled," he stated. "Earlier, tourists used to inquire about weather conditions before booking, but now, phones aren't ringing at all."