Election Commission begins process of delisting another 476 RUPPs

NEW DELHI: Continuing its efforts of cleaning up the electoral system in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it has begun the process of delisting another 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).

Notably, the current round of delisting exercise undertaken by the poll panel was two days after it delisted 334 RUPPs, which failed to fulfill the essential conditions of contesting any of the elections in the past six years. After delisting 334 RUPPs on August 9, the ECI has brought down the number of listed RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520.

Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS in India are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The guidelines for registration of political parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for six years, it shall be taken off the list of registered parties. In addition, as per Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, parties at the time of their registration have to provide details like name, address, office bearers and any change has to be communicated to the ECI without delay.