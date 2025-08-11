INDIA bloc protest against SIR, vote theft: Show of unity at Kharge’s dinner, AAP joins

NEW DELHI: Hours after taking out a protest march to the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s office on the voter roll revision in Bihar and the alleged ‘vote theft’, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a dinner party for the INDIA bloc leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite not being part of the INDIA bloc, joined the dinner along with other members. The AAP also attended the protest march to the EC office earlier in the day.

Several leaders from 25 parties were present at the meeting, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, SP's Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, DMK's Kanimozhi, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Kumar Mittal.

The meeting assumes significance as the leaders have taken out a protest march on Monday afternoon against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori". Kharge, who was also detained during the march, said the protest against 'vote chori' and SIR is a fight to protect people's right to vote and a struggle to save democracy and the INDIA bloc will expose this BJP's conspiracy.