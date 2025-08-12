Chhattisgarh Waqf Board asks masjids, madrasas, dargahs to hoist national flag on Independence Day

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board, in a first-of-its-kind circular, had announced that the Tricolour will be mandatorily hoisted at every mosque, dargah and madrasa across the state during the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

According to the formal directive issued by the Waqf Board, the national flag will be unfurled at the main entrance of all mosques, dargahs and madarsas on August 15, symbolising gesture of patriotism that Indian Muslims strongly nurture with their motherland India, have deep respect for the Tricolour and stand united to mark the celebration of the country's freedom.

"Independence Day is our national festival and the Muslim minority should be seen to observe it with fervour. Indian Muslims have always been patriots who love their country. Owing to the misdeeds of a few, why should the entire community be subject to suspicion or scrutiny? The initiative will prove beyond doubt the wholehearted loyalty of the Muslim community towards Bharat where we all live in harmony", the Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj told The New Indian Express.