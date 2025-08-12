Chhattisgarh Waqf Board asks masjids, madrasas, dargahs to hoist national flag on Independence Day

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board, in a first-of-its-kind circular, had announced that the Tricolour will be mandatorily hoisted at every mosque, dargah and madrasa across the state during the 79th Independence Day celebrations.
According to the formal directive issued by the Waqf Board, the national flag will be unfurled at the main entrance of all mosques, dargahs and madarsas on August 15, symbolising gesture of patriotism that Indian Muslims strongly nurture with their motherland India, have deep respect for the Tricolour and stand united to mark the celebration of the country's freedom.
"Independence Day is our national festival and the Muslim minority should be seen to observe it with fervour. Indian Muslims have always been patriots who love their country. Owing to the misdeeds of a few, why should the entire community be subject to suspicion or scrutiny? The initiative will prove beyond doubt the wholehearted loyalty of the Muslim community towards Bharat where we all live in harmony", the Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj told The New Indian Express.
He said the Imams and the mutavalli (caretaker) of mosques, dargahs and madarsas have been told to upload the images of observing the Independence Day with the hoisted flags from their respective locations on the dedicated portal created by the State Waqf Board. The option of sharing photos on the WhatsApp groups has also been given to them.
Several Muslim scholars and intellectuals, however, felt there was no need for such a directive as the practice of hoisting the national flag is always organised during every Independence Day by the community in all their religious and educational institutions with high enthusiasm and national spirit.
"No one opposes to raise our Tiranga on Independence Day as Muslim community invariably endorses such occasions with pride and impeccable belief in unity and integrity", said Sajid-ul-Kadeer, the administrator of a 100-year-old Madarsa Arabia Islamia in Raipur’s Baijnathpara.