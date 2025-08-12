Front-of-pack warning labels proposed for food products high in fats, sugar and salt

NEW DELHI: As India is facing a growing epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses, which is primarily driven by unhealthy diets. 29 public health organisations have given a call to implement front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FOPL) warning labels (WLs) on food products found high in fats or sugar or salt (HFSS).

The consensus statement, published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine Research and Reviews, proposes that the government replace the proposed Indian Nutrition Rating (or Health Star Rating) system with front-of-pack warning labels, restrict marketing to children, and ensure that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.

The statement said that it is estimated that in India, nearly 5.8 million people die from NCDs every year out of a total of about nine million deaths, contributing to about 60% of annual deaths.

“There is substantial scientific evidence showing that increased consumption of ultra-processed unhealthy food/drink products is associated with high risks of NCDs and all-cause mortality,” the statement by well-known public health experts said.