'Oil, sugar boards' to now be displayed in government offices, public institutions

NEW DELHI: Following implementation across CBSE schools, ‘oil and sugar boards’ will be displayed in all government offices, including various ministries, hospitals, railway stations, and even airports, to promote healthy lifestyles and combat non-communicable diseases (NCDS).

These informative posters and digital boards highlight the harmful impacts of the amount og sugar and oil present in popular food items, including samosas, kachori, pizza, pakoras, banana chips, burger, soft drink, and chocolate pastry.

Official sources told TNIE that the Union Health Ministry, which launched the initiative, has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), who have prepared these ‘sugar and oil boards,’ to suggest a “model healthy meal’ that can be served in canteens and eateries of these public institutions, instead of the current oily and sugary meals and snacks.